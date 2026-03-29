Brown (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown will end up missing a second consecutive game due to left Achilles tendinitis. Sunday is the first leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set, so he could be back for Monday's game against the Hawks, which would allow Jayson Tatum to sit for the back end while the latter manages his own Achilles injury. Baylor Scheierman will likely stay in the starting lineup against Charlotte in Brown's absence, and Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh should both see an uptick in playing time off the bench.