Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Sunday, 'probably' out for week

Brown (concussion) is out for Sunday's contest against the Pacers and will "probably" miss the whole week, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Brown has avoided any structural injuries following his scary fall, but will still miss Sunday's contest as he continues to work through concussion protocol. While he's sidelined, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye could all see expanded roles.

