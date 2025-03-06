Brown will not play Thursday against the 76ers due to a right knee posterior impingement, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Brown logged 40 minutes against Portland on Wednesday night despite battling an illness. Therefore, it's not a surprise to see the Celtics exercise caution. Guys like Payton Pritchard and Jordan Walsh could be more involved Thursday, and the same is true for Sam Hauser if he can shake off his questionable tag due to an ankle sprain.