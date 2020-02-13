Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Thursday
Brown (calf) will not play Thursday against the Clippers, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brown picked up a calf contusion during Tuesday's loss to the Rockets and will miss at least one game as a result. He was originally listed as probable -- suggesting the injury isn't anything overly serious -- but was ultimately ruled out after going through warmups. In Brown's absence, Marcus Smart is a candidate to join the starting five and benefit from increased run Thursday. Brown will benefit from the extended All-Star break before potentially returning when Boston resumes play against the Timberwolves on Feb. 21.
