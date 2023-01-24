Brown will miss Tuesday's game versus the Heat due to right adductor injury management.

Given the phrasing and the number of teammates also sitting, it's likely just a rest night for Brown on Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back set. He joins Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal) sitting out, leaving the usual backcourt rotation barren. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White should see significant bumps in playing time as a result, and other irregulars also figure to see some minutes.