Brown has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Utah due to a sacroiliac strain, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set due to a lingering injury, but this absence may just be precautionary. Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Al Horford (toe) are also out, so Boston will be shorthanded again, while Brown's next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus Phoenix.