Brown (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Brown left Saturday's win over the Nets early due to back spasms and will miss at least one additional contest. Previously, Brown was dealing with a right posterior knee impingement, but he's no longer listed on the report with that injury. Either way, he'll have a few days off before attempting to suit up Friday in Utah, but with the Celtics essentially locked into the No. 2 seed, they'll likely be cautious with Brown down the stretch. Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard are candidates for increased roles in Brown's absence.