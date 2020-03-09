Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play vs. Pacers
Brown (hamstring) will remain out for Tuesday's game against Indiana.
It will be the fourth consecutive absence for Brown, who continues to work back from a strained right hamstring. The versatile wing will be evaluated on a game-to-game basis going forward, with his next chance to play arriving Thursday in Milwaukee.
