Brown (leg) will not be available for Wednesday's game at Orlando, CBS Boston reports.
While the wing could miss a game or two in the short term, coach Brad Stevens downplayed the severity of Brown's sprained ankle, which occurred late in Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers when he collided with Jayson Tatum along the sideline. Tatum will be available Wednesday, while Boston is considering Brown "very much day-to-day," per Stevens.
