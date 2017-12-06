Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Wednesday due to eye inflammation

Brown is dealing with an inflamed right eye and will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

The injury is non-basketball related, so he apparently did not suffer it in practice. While Brown is out, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier will likely see expanded roles. Brown should be considered day-to-day following Wednesday's contest.

