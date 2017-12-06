Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Wednesday due to eye inflammation
Brown is dealing with an inflamed right eye and will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
The injury is non-basketball related, so he apparently did not suffer it in practice. While Brown is out, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier will likely see expanded roles. Brown should be considered day-to-day following Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Stymied versus Sixers•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play, start Monday vs. Pistons•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will not play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Could miss Saturday's game•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pours in 22 points in victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...