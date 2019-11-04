Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't travel with team

Brown (illness) won't travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Brown continues to battle through an illness and won't travel with the team Monday. Coach Brad Stevens expects Brown to rejoin the team on the road, potentially as early as Tuesday in Cleveland, though there's a chance he could be held out as much as a week,.

