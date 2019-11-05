Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Works out Tuesday

Brown (infection) was able to work out Tuesday and there's a chance he could join the Celtics in Charlotte mid-road trip, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Brown will miss a third straight game Tuesday, but there's seems to be optimism regarding a return in the near future. More information should emerge prior to Thursday's game against the Hornets.

