Tatum (hip) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Friday's game against Toronto, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum took the second night of a back-to-back set off Wednesday to rest a lingering hip injury, but it appears he'll be back in action Friday. Since the start of March, Tatum has appeared in 15 of 18 contests, averaging 30.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals with 48/35/81 shooting splits during that stretch.