Tatum (ankle) totaled 15 points (3-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal over 34 minutes Thursday in the 99-86 win over the Suns.

Tatum has posted nearly identical stat lines in his last two outings and that is not necessarily a good thing. While he's recorded double-digit rebounds and dished out six or more assists, Tatum has shot a combined 6-for-24 from the field including 2-for-12 from deep and committed 10 turnovers.