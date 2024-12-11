Tatum is questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to right patella tendinopathy.
Tatum has been featured on the injury report throughout the past week due to ongoing knee inflammation, and he's at risk of missing his second contest of the season due to the issue. The only other members of Boston's key rotation dealing with injuries are Al Horford (toe) and Sam Houser (adductor).
