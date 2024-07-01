Tatum and the Celtics agreed on a five-year, $315 million supermax extension with a player option Monday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Tatum didn't win Eastern Conference Finals MVP or Finals MVP but was arguably the Celtics' best player during their championship run and has been rewarded with the largest contract in NBA history. He's still just 26 years old, and on top of being an NBA champion, Tatum has been named to three All-NBA First Teams and five All-Star Games, winning the 2023 All-Star Game MVP. The Celtics have Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday locked in long term and are the early favorites to win the 2024-25 championship.