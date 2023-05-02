Tatum closed with 39 points (14-25 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 44 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum led all Celtics players in scoring and rebounds while finishing with a double-double performance and the most all-around outing of any player in Monday's Game 1. Tatum, who scored 26 points the first half alone, has posted at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in four playoff games.