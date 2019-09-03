Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ankle sprain deemed moderate
Tatum has been diagnosed with a moderate left ankle sprain and will receive an X-ray tomorrow, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
While the general concern level seems minor, an X-ray means Tatum is likely in significant discomfort and could have his range of motion impacted. Given the nature of FIBA games, it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out of Thursday's matchup against Japan for precautionary reasons.
