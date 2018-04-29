Tatum had 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over the Bucks.

Tatum capped off an impressive series with another 20 point performance. The young Celtics will now head into the second-round of the playoffs where they will face a red-hot 76ers team. Tatum is going to need to be at his best if they hope to move on to the Conference Finals, especially if Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is forced to miss any time.