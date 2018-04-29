Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Another 20 point game in Game 7 victory
Tatum had 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over the Bucks.
Tatum capped off an impressive series with another 20 point performance. The young Celtics will now head into the second-round of the playoffs where they will face a red-hot 76ers team. Tatum is going to need to be at his best if they hope to move on to the Conference Finals, especially if Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is forced to miss any time.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 21 points in heartbreaking loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Contributes 14 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to rest Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Good to go Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to play on minutes limit Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....