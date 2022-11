Tatum tallied 31 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3PT, 6-7 FT), one rebound, five assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Tatum led the way yet again to a Celtics victory, powering his squad to a 128-112 win. He's been shooting the ball well of late, knocking down 22 of 45 attempts from the field over his last two games. The star forward will continue to serve as a premiere source of scoring for fantasy managers as the season unfolds.