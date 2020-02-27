Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Another dominant scoring effort

Tatum posted 33 points (13-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 victory over the Jazz.

The Celtics have lost just two games this month, fueled by Tatum's incredible performances. Across the past 11 games, he's averaging 30.5 points on 20.2 shots, plus 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 2.3 blocks-plus-steals.