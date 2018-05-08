Tatum posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes during Boston's 103-92 loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Although the night did not end favorably for the Celtics, Tatum was able to extend his franchise record of most consecutive 20-point postseason tallies by a rookie to six. Tatum did see his shooting percentage dip under 50.0 percent for the first time in the series, but he once again projects to be the focal point of the offense when Boston tries to advance to the conference finals in Wednesday's Game 5.