Tatum ended Tuesday's 126-102 victory over Houston with 38 points (12-25 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.

Tatum was simply unstoppable in the win, having his way with an outmatched Rockets squad. Along with Jaylen Brown (39 points, three steals, two assists, one rebound and six three-pointers), the two combined for 77 of Boston's points. Forming arguably the best one-two punch in the league right now, Tatum and Brown continue to show out on a nightly basis. Tatum is having a career year in both fantasy and reality and is rightfully in the discussion to be named MVP.