Tatum racked up 31 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-114 victory over the Pelicans.

Tatum reached the 30-point threshold for his third straight game, and he also racked up double-digit rebounds for the second time this month. The Duke product continues to mesh well with his counterpart Jaylen Brown, as the duo put up a combined 72 points Wednesday evening.