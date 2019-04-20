Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Another solid scoring night Friday
Tatum contributed 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 104-96 victory over Indiana.
Tatum finished with 18 points in Friday's Game 3 victory, a game in which four of the five starters scored in excess of 16 points. The balanced scoring attack was just enough for the Celtics to take a stranglehold on the series with just one victory now standing between them and the second round of the playoffs. Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished a combined 4-of-12 from the charity stripe, a number that will need to increase if they are to make any real noise in the playoffs.
