Tatum produced 25 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Tatum posted another 25-point game in Sunday's loss, his eighth straight game of at least 25 points. Tatum has averaged 32.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 contests.