Tatum produced 25 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-111 loss to the Nuggets.
Tatum posted another 25-point game in Sunday's loss, his eighth straight game of at least 25 points. Tatum has averaged 32.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 29 with 11 boards•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Another masterful outing•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shines on Xmas day against MIL•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Typical premier showing Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for 41 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not listed on injury report•