Tatum amassed 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the Jazz.

Tatum recorded only 12 shot attempts in the loss, which marked his lowest shot volume of the season. Saturday's performance was a sharp decline from his excellent 34/12 line agains the Trail Blazers in his pervious game. Tatum is usually able to offset fewer attempts with adept long-range shooting, but his three 3-pointers weren't enough to make a dent in an uncharacteristically-low scoring total.