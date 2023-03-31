Tatum (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.
Tatum was questionable for Friday's matchup due to a left hip contusion, but he'll be available for the second half of the Celtics' back-to-back set. The 26-year-old has scored at least 25 points in eight of his last nine appearances, averaging 30.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34.4 minutes per game during that time.
