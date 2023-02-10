Head coach Brad Stevens indicated Friday that Tatum (illness) will play Friday against the Hornets, Bobby Manning of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Tatum will likely sit next Wednesday heading into the All-Star break, and Stevens suggested the star will get more rest days down the stretch. However, he was reportedly feeling well during practice Thursday and will take the floor In Friday's contest after there were some questions due to an illness. Tatum struggled last time out, amassing a season-low 12 points versus the Sixers, but he should have a bounce-back game in tow Friday.