Tatum (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum carried a questionable tag into the game due to a left ankle sprain that held him out of Wednesday's contest, but after going through pregame warmups it was determined that he would play. The seventh-year star is averaging 23.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 36.8 minutes per game over his last four appearances.