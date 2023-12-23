Tatum (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Tatum carried a questionable tag into the game due to a left ankle sprain that held him out of Wednesday's contest, but after going through pregame warmups it was determined that he would play. The seventh-year star is averaging 23.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 36.8 minutes per game over his last four appearances.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Officially questionable•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes through light practice•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Checks back into game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to return Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Nears double-double in victory•