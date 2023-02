Tatum (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Despite reports stating Tatum would not play Tuesday or Wednesday, the star forward will take the floor for the Celtics' final game before the All-Star break. He'll be looking to break out of a shooting slump, as he's hit just 38.5 percent of his field goals and 31.0 percent of his threes over his past five appearances.