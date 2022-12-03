Tatum accumulated 14 points (5-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 41 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime loss to the Heat.
Tatum struggled from the field Friday and missed nine of his first 11 shots before finding some success in the fourth quarter and overtime. It was the first time all year that he failed to make a three-pointer. There's little cause for concern as the 24-year-old averaged 35.8 points and made 53.1 percent of his shot attempts in his previous five games.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Pours in season-high 49 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shines bright in return Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not listed on injury report•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Paces Boston scoring attack•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Playing without restriction•