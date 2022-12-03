Tatum accumulated 14 points (5-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 41 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime loss to the Heat.

Tatum struggled from the field Friday and missed nine of his first 11 shots before finding some success in the fourth quarter and overtime. It was the first time all year that he failed to make a three-pointer. There's little cause for concern as the 24-year-old averaged 35.8 points and made 53.1 percent of his shot attempts in his previous five games.