Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Awful shooting night in win

Tatum had five points (1-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 win over the Mavericks.

Tatum struggled with his shot but contributed across multiple categories in this one. He'll likely be forced to keep firing away with Gordon Hayward (hand) facing an extended absence and Kemba Walker (head) up in the air for Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards. If Walker sits out Wednesday, Tatum will almost certainly hoist at least 20 field goal attempts for the fourth time this season.