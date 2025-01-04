Tatum dropped 20 points (7-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed six boards, dished five assists and nabbed a steal in 33 minutes during the win over the Rockets on Friday.

Although Tatum struggled from the field in this contest, he was able to remain fairly efficient from outside of the arc, where the bulk of his scoring took place. He also worked well as a playmaker, leading his team in assists. He'll look to bounce back with a tough assignment in Oklahoma City on Saturday.