Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Battling illness
Tatum was unable to participate in Monday's practice due to an illness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Tatum's status is up in the air after he was unable to practice Monday. At this point, coach Brad Stevens "has no idea" if he'll play Tuesday against Brooklyn, though presumably more will be known about his condition closer to tipoff. If Tatum's held out, Grant Williams could receive a spot start.
