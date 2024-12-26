Tatum (illness) ended with 32 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.

After being a late scratch ahead of Monday's loss to the Magic due to a non-COVID illness, Tatum filled the box score with a team-high 32 points and 15 boards while logging his 15th double-double of the year in his Christmas Day return. Over his last nine games, the superstar forward is averaging a robust 30.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.9 three-pointers. If star big man Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is unable to suit up for Friday's game against Indiana, Tatum would figure to shoulder even more of a load on offense than he already does for the Celtics on a nightly basis, likely making him an even more appealing fantasy asset in this case.