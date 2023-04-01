Tatum produced 39 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 3PT, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 122-114 win over the Jazz.

While Tatum provided big counting numbers in Friday's win, he was also very efficient from the field with heavy volume. He was the only Boston player to seemingly have everything going. The MVP candidate finishes the month of March with an average of 31.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks and 3.9 triples across 36.3 minutes in 14 games. He also shot 49.8 percent from the floor.