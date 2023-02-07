Tatum provided 34 points (11-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block over 39 minutes during Monday's 111-99 victory over the Pistons.

It was an impressive performance, especially considering Tatum missed his first five field-goal attempts of the night, but an 18-point third quarter helped salt the game away for the Celtics. The 24-year-old has poured in at least 30 points in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 32.5 points, 10.8 boards, 5.4 assists, 3.9 threes and 0.9 steals over that blistering stretch.