Tatum chipped in 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and four steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 win over the Nets.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 of Boston's 103 points Sunday. Tatum's biggest offensive contribution came in the fourth quarter as he scored 12 points and made four of his six shot attempts. It was his third straight double-double and 11th in 23 games this year.