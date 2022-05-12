Tatum recorded 34 points (12-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to Milwaukee.

Tatum supplied another volume scoring night, while continuing to struggle from deep. Finishing with a minus-four in the box score, Tatum has yet to put forth a masterful effort in the series. Boston blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter -- marking their largest blown lead in a playoff game in over 25 years.