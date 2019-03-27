Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Big night in return to lineup

Tatum scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 win over the Cavaliers.

He was back in the lineup after a one-game absence due to a sore back and looked 100 percent, tying Marcus Smart for the team lead in scoring. Tatum's production has been sagging down the stretch -- this was only the second time in his last 16 games he's dropped at least 20 points -- but he'll remain a key piece in the Celtics' starting five as the team tries to catch the Pacers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.