Tatum registered 30 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 victory over Indiana.

That production came despite the fact Tatum sat for the entire fourth quarter, as the Celtics produced a point total the franchise hadn't seen since the days of Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. Tatum has scored at least 30 points in three of four contests to begin the season while delivering two double-doubles and shooting a blistering 56.3 percent from the floor, and he seems laser-focused on topping last season's fourth-place finish in MVP voting.