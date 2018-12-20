Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Blocks career-high four shots in loss

Tatum tallied 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 loss to Phoenix.

Tatum swatted a career-best four shots Wednesday, adding 18 points and eight rebounds. Tatum continues to score the ball with incredible consistency and has become a nice source of rebounds. The blocks should be viewed as an outlier, however, he is still clearly a must-roster player.