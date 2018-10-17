Tatum delivered 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes in Tuesday's opening night 105-87 win over the Sixers.

Tatum picked up exactly where he left off last season, efficiently leading the Celtics in points while helping Boston dominate the glass. He also, notably, lead the C's in shot attempts on a night when star point guard Kyrie Irving was ice cold from the field. Overall, Boston showcased their exceptional depth, beating Philly by 18 points despite having a few other stars delivering poor performances. Don't expect Tatum to lead Boston every night, but it's encouraging to see the second year pro repeatedly attacking on offense.