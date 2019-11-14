Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Bounces back against Washington

Tatum had 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 140-133 win over the Wizards.

Tatum has been a consistent scorer through most of the season and averages 19.8 points in 34.5 minutes per game, but he is struggling with his efficiency as his 39.7 percent from the field would easily be a career-low mark for him. Regardless of those shooting struggles, Tatum should remain an integral part of Boston's offense -- especially with Gordon Hayward out -- during Friday's matchup against the Warriors.