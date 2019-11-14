Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Bounces back against Washington
Tatum had 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 140-133 win over the Wizards.
Tatum has been a consistent scorer through most of the season and averages 19.8 points in 34.5 minutes per game, but he is struggling with his efficiency as his 39.7 percent from the field would easily be a career-low mark for him. Regardless of those shooting struggles, Tatum should remain an integral part of Boston's offense -- especially with Gordon Hayward out -- during Friday's matchup against the Warriors.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Awful shooting night in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 19 in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 23 in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drains game-winner•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 25 in win over Bucks•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Struggling with efficiency thus far•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...