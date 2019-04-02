Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Bounces back from quiet outing
Tatum finished Monday's game against the Heat with 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal over 34 minutes.
Tatum was held to a mere nine points in Saturday's clash with the Nets, but he responded in a big way Monday night and scored 12 of his 19 points from beyond the arc. The 21-year-old forward has been a consistent source of production throughout the 2018-2019 campaign and is averaging 15.8 points along with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 75 games heading into the home stretch of the regular season.
