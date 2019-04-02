Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Bounces back from quiet outing

Tatum finished Monday's game against the Heat with 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal over 34 minutes.

Tatum was held to a mere nine points in Saturday's clash with the Nets, but he responded in a big way Monday night and scored 12 of his 19 points from beyond the arc. The 21-year-old forward has been a consistent source of production throughout the 2018-2019 campaign and is averaging 15.8 points along with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 75 games heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories