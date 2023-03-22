Tatum finished with 36 points (14-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 win over the Kings.

Tatum posted just 15 points (4-12 FG) in Saturday's one-point loss to the Jazz, marking his fourth-lowest total of the season, but he bounced back by scoring a game-high 36 points against the Kings. The MVP candidates poor shooting from the free-throw line was the lone blemish on the night and might've prevented him from reaching the 40-point plateau for the 11th time this season. Since the All-Star break (13 games), Tatum has appeared in 13 of Boston's 14 matchups and is averaging 27.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 37.8 minutes per game.