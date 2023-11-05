Tatum contributed 32 points (10-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 41 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 win over Brooklyn.

Tatum posted his third consecutive game with 30-plus points while shooting at least 50.0 percent from the field. The 25-year-old is averaging a career best 9.6 rebounds per game as well. Tatum is fifth league-wide in points per game, anchoring the top ranked offense and second ranked defense. His early-season MVP candidacy is rock solid.