Tatum finished with 29 points (11-28 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 win over Phoenix.

Jaylen Brown might have made history by knocking down his 1,000 three-pointer as a Celtics player, but Tatum also found a way to enter the record books and reached 4,000 field goals made with the franchise. Tatum continues to operate as the driving force on offense for the Celtics, and he's been so good this season that a 25-point outing now feels like an average outing for him. After finishing just three assists away from a triple-double, Tatum will aim to keep things going when the Celtics take on the Trail Blazers on Monday, as the star forward is averaging 25.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game since the beginning of March.