Tatum (ankle) is on the floor to begin the second quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Despite tweaking his ankle in the first quarter of Tuesday's game, Tatum missed very little action. There is no indication that Tatum is significantly limited by his ankle and should be available to play close to his average of 36.6 minutes per game.
